21–30. {Use of Tech} Arc length by calculator
a. Write and simplify the integral that gives the arc length of the following curves on the given interval.
y = 1/x, for 1 ≤ x ≤ 10
21–30. {Use of Tech} Arc length by calculator
a. Write and simplify the integral that gives the arc length of the following curves on the given interval.
y = 1/x, for 1 ≤ x ≤ 10
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
Arc length may be negative if f(x) < 0 on part of the interval in question.
Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the given axis.
y=2x,y=0 , and x=3; about the x-axis (Verify that your answer agrees with the volume formula for a cone.)
Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the given axis.
y=1 / 4√1 − x^2,y=0,x=0, and x=12; about the x-axis
Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the given axis.
y=x and y=4√x; about the x-axis
Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the given axis.
y=x,y=x+2,x=0, and x=4 ; about the x-axis
Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the given axis.
y=x,y=2x, and y=6 ; about the y-axis