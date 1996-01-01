A torus (doughnut) A torus is formed when a circle of radius 2 centered at (3, 0) is revolved about the y-axis.
A torus (doughnut) A torus is formed when a circle of radius 2 centered at (3, 0) is revolved about the y-axis.
b. Use the washer method to write an integral for the volume of the torus.
Surface area and volume Let f(x) = 1/3 x³ and let R be the region bounded by the graph of f and the x-axis on the interval [0, 2].
c. Find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the x-axis.
Surface area of a cone Find the surface area of a cone (excluding the base) with radius 4 and height 8 using integration and a surface area integral.
Arc length by calculator
a. Write and simplify the integral that gives the arc length of the following curves on the given interval.
y = 1/x, for 1 ≤ x ≤ 10
Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the given axis.
y=2x,y=0 , and x=3; about the x-axis (Verify that your answer agrees with the volume formula for a cone.)
Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the given axis.
y=1 / 4√1 − x^2,y=0,x=0, and x=12; about the x-axis
Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the given axis.
y=0,y=lnx,y=2, and x=0; about the y-axis