Combining power series Use the geometric series
f(x) = 1/(1-x) = ∑ₖ₌₀∞ xᵏ, for |x| < 1,
to find the power series representation for the following functions (centered at 0). Give the interval of convergence of the new series.
g(x) = x³/(1 − x)
Master Intro to Power Series with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Combining power series Use the geometric series
f(x) = 1/(1-x) = ∑ₖ₌₀∞ xᵏ, for |x| < 1,
to find the power series representation for the following functions (centered at 0). Give the interval of convergence of the new series.
g(x) = x³/(1 − x)
Differentiating and integrating power series Find the power series representation for g centered at 0 by differentiating or integrating the power series for f (perhaps more than once). Give the interval of convergence for the resulting series.
g(x) = x/(1 + x²)² using f(x) = 1/(1 + x²)
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
If f(x)=∑ₖ₌₀∞ cₖ xᵏ=0, for all x on an interval (−a, a), then cₖ = 0, for all k.
Shifting power series If the power series f(x)=∑ cₖ xᵏ has an interval of convergence of |x|<R, what is the interval of convergence of the power series for f(x−a), where a ≠ 0 is a real number?
Series to functions Find the function represented by the following series, and find the interval of convergence of the series. (Not all these series are power series.)
∑ₖ₌₀∞ e⁻ᵏˣ
Exponential function In Section 11.3, we show that the power series for the exponential function centered at 0 is
eˣ = ∑ₖ₌₀∞ (xᵏ)/k!, for −∞ < x < ∞
Use the methods of this section to find the power series centered at 0 for the following functions. Give the interval of convergence for the resulting series.
f(x) = e⁻³ˣ
Exponential function In Section 11.3, we show that the power series for the exponential function centered at 0 is
eˣ = ∑ₖ₌₀∞ (xᵏ)/k!, for −∞ < x < ∞
Use the methods of this section to find the power series centered at 0 for the following functions. Give the interval of convergence for the resulting series.
f(x) = x²eˣ