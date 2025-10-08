Exponential function In Section 11.3, we show that the power series for the exponential function centered at 0 is





eˣ = ∑ₖ₌₀∞ (xᵏ)/k!, for −∞ < x < ∞





Use the methods of this section to find the power series centered at 0 for the following functions. Give the interval of convergence for the resulting series.





f(x) = x²eˣ