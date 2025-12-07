Use l’Hôpital’s rule to find the limits in Exercises 7–52.
19. lim (θ → π/6) (sin θ - 1/2) / (θ - π/6)
22. lim (x → 1) (x - 1) / (ln x - sin πx)
Use l’Hôpital’s Rule to find the limits in Exercises 85–108.
85. lim(x→1) (x² + 3x - 4)/(x - 1)
88. lim(x→0) (tan x)/(x + sin(x))
93. lim(x→0) (csc(x) - cot(x))
97. lim(x→0) (10^x - 1)/x
99. lim(x→0) (2^sin(x) - 1)/(e^x - 1)