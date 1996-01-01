93. The accompanying figure shows a portion of the graph of a twice-differentiable function y=f(x). At each of the five labeled points, classify y' and \y'' as positive, negative, or zero.
99. In Exercises 99 and 100, the graph of f' is given. Determine x-values corresponding to inflection points for the graph of f.
Suppose the graph of is shown above. Which of the following best describes the graph of ?
For the following graph, find the open intervals for which the function is concave up or concave down. Identify any inflection points.
