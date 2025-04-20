Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
Concavity
2:28 minutes
Problem 4.4.99
Textbook Question
99. In Exercises 99 and 100, the graph of f' is given. Determine x-values corresponding to inflection points for the graph of f.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recall that inflection points occur where the second derivative of a function changes sign. This means we need to analyze the graph of f' to determine where the slope of f' (which represents f'') changes from positive to negative or vice versa.
Step 2: Observe the graph of f'. The slope of f' changes sign at points where the graph of f' transitions from increasing to decreasing or decreasing to increasing. These are the x-values where the graph of f' has local maxima or minima.
Step 3: Identify the x-values of local maxima and minima on the graph of f'. From the graph, it appears that there are local maxima at x ≈ -2 and local minima at x ≈ 2.
Step 4: Verify that these points correspond to changes in the sign of the slope of f'. At x ≈ -2, the slope of f' changes from positive to negative, and at x ≈ 2, the slope of f' changes from negative to positive.
Step 5: Conclude that the x-values corresponding to inflection points for the graph of f are approximately x = -2 and x = 2.
