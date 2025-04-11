Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

First Derivative (y') The first derivative of a function, y', represents the slope of the tangent line to the graph at any given point. It indicates the rate of change of the function. If y' is positive, the function is increasing; if y' is negative, the function is decreasing; and if y' is zero, the function has a horizontal tangent, indicating a potential local maximum or minimum.

Second Derivative (y'') The second derivative, y'', provides information about the concavity of the function. If y'' is positive, the graph is concave up, resembling a 'U' shape, indicating that the slope of the tangent line is increasing. If y'' is negative, the graph is concave down, resembling an 'n' shape, indicating that the slope of the tangent line is decreasing. A zero value for y'' may indicate an inflection point where the concavity changes.