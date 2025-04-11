Table of contents
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
Concavity
2:04 minutes
Problem 4.4.93
Textbook Question
93. The accompanying figure shows a portion of the graph of a twice-differentiable function y=f(x). At each of the five labeled points, classify y' and \y'' as positive, negative, or zero.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
First Derivative (y')
The first derivative of a function, y', represents the slope of the tangent line to the graph at any given point. It indicates the rate of change of the function. If y' is positive, the function is increasing; if y' is negative, the function is decreasing; and if y' is zero, the function has a horizontal tangent, indicating a potential local maximum or minimum.
Second Derivative (y'')
The second derivative, y'', provides information about the concavity of the function. If y'' is positive, the graph is concave up, resembling a 'U' shape, indicating that the slope of the tangent line is increasing. If y'' is negative, the graph is concave down, resembling an 'n' shape, indicating that the slope of the tangent line is decreasing. A zero value for y'' may indicate an inflection point where the concavity changes.
Critical Points and Inflection Points
Critical points occur where the first derivative y' is zero or undefined, often corresponding to local maxima or minima. Inflection points occur where the second derivative y'' is zero or changes sign, indicating a change in concavity. Analyzing these points helps in understanding the behavior of the function and its graph, such as identifying peaks, troughs, and points of curvature change.
