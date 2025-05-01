Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
Concavity
Multiple Choice
At the point with x-coordinate -2, is the graph of g(x) = 4x^3 + 9x^2 + 7x + 3 concave up or concave down?
A
Concave up
B
Concave down
C
Neither (the concavity is undefined at this point)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recall that the concavity of a function is determined by the sign of its second derivative. If the second derivative is positive at a given point, the graph is concave up. If the second derivative is negative, the graph is concave down.
Step 2: Compute the first derivative of g(x) = 4x^3 + 9x^2 + 7x + 3. Use the power rule: \( g'(x) = \frac{d}{dx}(4x^3) + \frac{d}{dx}(9x^2) + \frac{d}{dx}(7x) + \frac{d}{dx}(3) \).
Step 3: Simplify the first derivative: \( g'(x) = 12x^2 + 18x + 7 \).
Step 4: Compute the second derivative of g(x) by differentiating \( g'(x) \): \( g''(x) = \frac{d}{dx}(12x^2) + \frac{d}{dx}(18x) + \frac{d}{dx}(7) \).
Step 5: Evaluate \( g''(x) \) at \( x = -2 \). Substitute \( x = -2 \) into the second derivative and determine its sign. If \( g''(-2) > 0 \), the graph is concave up. If \( g''(-2) < 0 \), the graph is concave down.
