Mean Value Theorem The Mean Value Theorem states that for a function f that is continuous on a closed interval [a, b] and differentiable on the open interval (a, b), there exists at least one point c in (a, b) such that f'(c) = (f(b) - f(a)) / (b - a). This theorem connects the average rate of change of the function over the interval to the instantaneous rate of change at some point within the interval.

Continuity Continuity of a function on a given interval means that the function has no breaks, jumps, or holes in that interval. For the Mean Value Theorem to apply, the function must be continuous on the closed interval [a, b]. This ensures that the function behaves predictably and smoothly across the entire interval, allowing the theorem to hold.