Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
4. Applications of Derivatives
Related Rates
4:12 minutes
Problem 3.8.41
Textbook Question
A melting ice layer A spherical iron ball 8 in. in diameter is coated with a layer of ice of uniform thickness. If the ice melts at the rate of 10 in³/min, how fast is the thickness of the ice decreasing when it is 2 in. thick? How fast is the outer surface area of ice decreasing?
1
First, identify the variables: Let r be the radius of the iron ball, which is 4 inches (since the diameter is 8 inches). Let x be the thickness of the ice layer. The total radius of the ice-covered ball is R = r + x.
The volume V of the ice is given by the formula for the volume of a sphere: V = \( \frac{4}{3} \pi R^3 \) - \( \frac{4}{3} \pi r^3 \). Differentiate this with respect to time t to find the rate of change of volume: \( \frac{dV}{dt} = 4 \pi R^2 \frac{dR}{dt} \).
Since the ice melts at a rate of 10 in³/min, \( \frac{dV}{dt} = -10 \). Substitute this into the differentiated volume equation: \( -10 = 4 \pi R^2 \frac{dR}{dt} \).
To find \( \frac{dx}{dt} \), note that \( \frac{dR}{dt} = \frac{dx}{dt} \) because r is constant. Solve for \( \frac{dx}{dt} \) using the equation \( -10 = 4 \pi (r + x)^2 \frac{dx}{dt} \) with x = 2 inches.
For the rate of change of the surface area, use the surface area formula for a sphere: A = \( 4 \pi R^2 \). Differentiate with respect to time: \( \frac{dA}{dt} = 8 \pi R \frac{dR}{dt} \). Substitute the known values to find \( \frac{dA}{dt} \) when x = 2 inches.
Related Rates
Related rates involve finding the rate at which one quantity changes with respect to another. In this problem, we need to determine how the thickness of the ice and the surface area change over time as the ice melts. This requires setting up equations that relate these quantities to the volume of the ice, which is decreasing at a known rate.
Intro To Related Rates
Volume of a Sphere
The volume of a sphere is given by the formula V = (4/3)πr³, where r is the radius. In this scenario, the total radius includes both the iron ball and the ice layer. Understanding how to differentiate this formula with respect to time is crucial for finding the rate at which the ice thickness changes as the volume decreases.
Finding Volume Using Disks
Surface Area of a Sphere
The surface area of a sphere is calculated using the formula A = 4πr². As the ice melts, the radius of the ice layer changes, affecting the surface area. Differentiating this formula with respect to time helps determine how quickly the surface area of the ice is decreasing, which is part of the problem's requirements.
Example 1: Minimizing Surface Area
