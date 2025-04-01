Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Related Rates Related rates involve finding the rate at which one quantity changes with respect to another. In this problem, we need to determine how the thickness of the ice and the surface area change over time as the ice melts. This requires setting up equations that relate these quantities to the volume of the ice, which is decreasing at a known rate.

Volume of a Sphere The volume of a sphere is given by the formula V = (4/3)πr³, where r is the radius. In this scenario, the total radius includes both the iron ball and the ice layer. Understanding how to differentiate this formula with respect to time is crucial for finding the rate at which the ice thickness changes as the volume decreases.