Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
4. Applications of Derivatives
Related Rates
Multiple Choice
Which of the following gives the equations of both lines through the point (2, -3) that are tangent to the parabola y = x^2 + x?
y = 2x - 7 and y = -x + 1
y = 5x - 13 and y = -3x + 3
y = 4x - 11 and y = -2x + 1
y = x^2 + x and y = -x^2 - x
Step 1: Understand the problem. We need to find the equations of two lines that pass through the point (2, -3) and are tangent to the parabola y = x^2 + x. Tangent lines touch the curve at exactly one point, and their slopes match the derivative of the curve at that point.
Step 2: Compute the derivative of the parabola y = x^2 + x to find the slope of the tangent lines. The derivative is given by \( \frac{dy}{dx} = 2x + 1 \). This represents the slope of the parabola at any point \( x \).
Step 3: Set up the equation of a line passing through the point (2, -3) with slope \( m \). The point-slope form of the equation is \( y + 3 = m(x - 2) \), which simplifies to \( y = m(x - 2) - 3 \).
Step 4: To find the tangent lines, the line must intersect the parabola at exactly one point. Substitute \( y = m(x - 2) - 3 \) into \( y = x^2 + x \) to find the intersection points. This gives \( m(x - 2) - 3 = x^2 + x \). Rearrange into a standard quadratic form: \( x^2 + (1 - m)x + (2m - 3) = 0 \).
Step 5: For the line to be tangent, the quadratic equation \( x^2 + (1 - m)x + (2m - 3) = 0 \) must have exactly one solution. This happens when the discriminant \( \Delta \) of the quadratic equation is zero. The discriminant is given by \( \Delta = b^2 - 4ac \), where \( a = 1 \), \( b = 1 - m \), and \( c = 2m - 3 \). Solve \( \Delta = 0 \) to find the values of \( m \), and use these slopes to write the equations of the tangent lines.
