Step 5: For the line to be tangent, the quadratic equation \( x^2 + (1 - m)x + (2m - 3) = 0 \) must have exactly one solution. This happens when the discriminant \( \Delta \) of the quadratic equation is zero. The discriminant is given by \( \Delta = b^2 - 4ac \), where \( a = 1 \), \( b = 1 - m \), and \( c = 2m - 3 \). Solve \( \Delta = 0 \) to find the values of \( m \), and use these slopes to write the equations of the tangent lines.