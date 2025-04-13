Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
4. Applications of Derivatives
Related Rates
A balloon and a bicycle A balloon is rising vertically above a level, straight road at a constant rate of 1 ft/sec. Just when the balloon is 65 ft above the ground, a bicycle moving at a constant rate of 17 ft/sec passes under it. How fast is the distance s(t) between the bicycle and the balloon increasing 3 sec later?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the variables: Let y(t) be the height of the balloon above the ground, x(t) be the horizontal distance of the bicycle from the point directly below the balloon, and s(t) be the distance between the balloon and the bicycle.
Write the given rates: The balloon rises at a rate of 1 ft/sec, so dy/dt = 1 ft/sec. The bicycle moves at a rate of 17 ft/sec, so dx/dt = 17 ft/sec.
Use the Pythagorean theorem to relate the distances: s(t)^2 = x(t)^2 + y(t)^2. Differentiate both sides with respect to time t to find the rate of change of s(t).
Differentiate: 2s(t) * ds/dt = 2x(t) * dx/dt + 2y(t) * dy/dt. Simplify to find ds/dt, the rate at which the distance between the balloon and the bicycle is increasing.
Substitute the known values: At t = 3 seconds, y(t) = 65 + 3*1 = 68 ft, x(t) = 3*17 = 51 ft. Use these values to solve for ds/dt.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Related Rates
Related rates involve finding the rate at which one quantity changes with respect to another. In this problem, we need to determine how fast the distance between the balloon and the bicycle changes over time. This requires understanding how the rates of change of the vertical and horizontal positions relate to the rate of change of the distance between them.
Pythagorean Theorem
The Pythagorean Theorem is essential for relating the vertical and horizontal distances to the hypotenuse, which is the distance s(t) between the balloon and the bicycle. Given the vertical distance y(t) and horizontal distance x(t), the theorem states that s(t)^2 = y(t)^2 + x(t)^2, allowing us to express s(t) in terms of y(t) and x(t).
Differentiation
Differentiation is used to find the rate of change of a function. In this context, we differentiate the equation s(t)^2 = y(t)^2 + x(t)^2 with respect to time to find ds/dt, the rate at which the distance between the balloon and the bicycle changes. This involves applying the chain rule to differentiate each term with respect to time.
