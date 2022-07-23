Theory and Examples
Volume Find the volume of the solid generated by revolving the region enclosed by the ellipse 9x² + 4y² = 36 about the y−axis.
Theory and Examples
Volume Find the volume of the solid generated by revolving the region enclosed by the ellipse 9x² + 4y² = 36 about the y−axis.
Ellipses
Exercises 25 and 26 give information about the foci and vertices of ellipses centered at the origin of the xy−plane. In each case, find the ellipse's standard−form equation from the given information.
Foci: ( ±√2, 0) Vertices: (±2,0)
Shifting Conic Sections
You may wish to review Section 1.2 before solving Exercises 39-56.
Exercises 53-56 give equations for hyperbolas and tell how many units up or down and to the right or left each hyperbola is to be shifted. Find an equation for the new hyperbola, and find the new center, foci, vertices, and asymptotes.
x²/4 − y²/5 = 1, right 2, up 2
Shifting Conic Sections
Find the center, foci, vertices, asymptotes, and radius, as appropriate, of the conic sections in Exercises 57-68.
9x² + 6y² + 36y = 0
Hyperbolas and Eccentricity
In Exercises 17-24, find the eccentricity of the hyperbola. Then find and graph the hyperbola's foci and directrices.
y² − x² = 4