Use Table 5.6 to evaluate the following indefinite integrals.
(e) ∫ d𝓍/(81 + 9𝓍²) (Hint: Factor a 9 out of the denominator first.)
Indefinite integrals Use a change of variables or Table 5.6 to evaluate the following indefinite integrals. Check your work by differentiating.

∫ 2𝓍(𝓍² ― 1)⁹⁹ d𝓍
∫ 2𝓍(𝓍² ― 1)⁹⁹ d𝓍
∫ 𝓍eˣ² d𝓍
∫ 𝓍eˣ² d𝓍
∫ [(√𝓍 + 1)⁴ / 2√𝓍 d𝓍
∫ [(√𝓍 + 1)⁴ / 2√𝓍 d𝓍
∫ 𝓍³ (𝓍⁴ + 16)⁶ d𝓍
∫ 𝓍³ (𝓍⁴ + 16)⁶ d𝓍
∫ (𝓍⁶ ― 3𝓍²)⁴ (𝓍⁵ ― 𝓍) d𝓍
∫ (𝓍⁶ ― 3𝓍²)⁴ (𝓍⁵ ― 𝓍) d𝓍
∫ d𝓍 / (√1 ― 9𝓍²)
∫ d𝓍 / (√1 ― 9𝓍²)