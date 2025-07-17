Indefinite integrals Use a change of variables or Table 5.6 to evaluate the following indefinite integrals. Check your work by differentiating.
∫ 𝓍eˣ² d𝓍
Master Introduction to Indefinite Integrals with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Indefinite integrals Use a change of variables or Table 5.6 to evaluate the following indefinite integrals. Check your work by differentiating.
∫ 𝓍eˣ² d𝓍
Indefinite integrals Use a change of variables or Table 5.6 to evaluate the following indefinite integrals. Check your work by differentiating.
∫ [(√𝓍 + 1)⁴ / 2√𝓍 d𝓍
Indefinite integrals Use a change of variables or Table 5.6 to evaluate the following indefinite integrals. Check your work by differentiating.
∫ [ 1/(10𝓍―3) d𝓍
Indefinite integrals Use a change of variables or Table 5.6 to evaluate the following indefinite integrals. Check your work by differentiating.
∫ 𝓍³ (𝓍⁴ + 16)⁶ d𝓍
Indefinite integrals Use a change of variables or Table 5.6 to evaluate the following indefinite integrals. Check your work by differentiating.
∫ d𝓍 / (√1 ― 9𝓍²)
Variations on the substitution method Evaluate the following integrals.
∫ 𝓍/(√𝓍―4) d𝓍
Variations on the substitution method Evaluate the following integrals.
∫ y²/(y + 1)⁴ dy