Indefinite integrals Use a change of variables or Table 5.6 to evaluate the following indefinite integrals. Check your work by differentiating.
∫ 2𝓍(𝓍² ― 1)⁹⁹ d𝓍
∫ 𝓍eˣ² d𝓍
∫ [(√𝓍 + 1)⁴ / 2√𝓍 d𝓍
∫ [ 1/(10𝓍―3) d𝓍
∫ (𝓍⁶ ― 3𝓍²)⁴ (𝓍⁵ ― 𝓍) d𝓍
∫ d𝓍 / (√1 ― 9𝓍²)
Variations on the substitution method Evaluate the following integrals.
∫ 𝓍/(√𝓍―4) d𝓍