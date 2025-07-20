Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Substitution Method The substitution method is a technique used in integration to simplify the process by changing the variable of integration. This involves selecting a new variable, often denoted as 'u', which is a function of the original variable. By substituting 'u' into the integral, the integrand can often be transformed into a simpler form, making it easier to evaluate the integral. Recommended video: 07:33 07:33 Euler's Method

Definite vs. Indefinite Integrals Integrals can be classified as definite or indefinite. An indefinite integral represents a family of functions and includes a constant of integration, while a definite integral computes the area under the curve between two specified limits. Understanding the difference is crucial for applying the correct evaluation techniques and interpreting the results accurately. Recommended video: 05:43 05:43 Definition of the Definite Integral