Why is the disk method a special case of the general slicing method?
Let R be the region bounded by the curve y=√cos x and the x-axis on [0, π/2]. A solid of revolution is obtained by revolving R about the x-axis (see figures).
c. Write an integral for the volume of the solid.
Let R be the region bounded by the curve y=cos^−1x and the x-axis on [0, 1]. A solid of revolution is obtained by revolving R about the y-axis (see figures).
b. Find an expression for the area A(y) of a cross section of the solid at a point y in [0,π/2].
Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the given axis.
y=4−x^2,x=2, and y=4; about the y-axis
Explain the steps required to find the length of a curve x = g(y) between y=c and y=d.
Equal integrals Without evaluating integrals, explain the following equalities. (Hint: Draw pictures.)
b. ∫²₀(25−(x²+1)²) dx = 2∫₁⁵ y√y−1 dy
Volumes without calculus Solve the following problems with and without calculus. A good picture helps.
b. A cube is inscribed in a right circular cone with a radius of 1 and a height of 3. What is the volume of the cube?