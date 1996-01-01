9–20. Arc length calculations Find the arc length of the following curves on the given interval.
9–20. Arc length calculations Find the arc length of the following curves on the given interval.
y = (x²+2)^3/2 / 3 on [0, 1]
Suppose a cut is made through a solid object perpendicular to the x-axis at a particular point x. Explain the meaning of A(x).
A solid has a circular base; cross sections perpendicular to the base are squares. What method should be used to find the volume of the solid?
Consider a solid whose base is the region in the first quadrant bounded by the curve y=√3−x and the line x=2, and whose cross sections through the solid perpendicular to the x-axis are squares.
a. Find an expression for the area A(x) of a cross section of the solid at a point x in [0, 2].
Let R be the region bounded by the curve y=√cos x and the x-axis on [0, π/2]. A solid of revolution is obtained by revolving R about the x-axis (see figures).
c. Write an integral for the volume of the solid.
Let R be the region bounded by the curve y=cos^−1x and the x-axis on [0, 1]. A solid of revolution is obtained by revolving R about the y-axis (see figures).
b. Find an expression for the area A(y) of a cross section of the solid at a point y in [0,π/2].
Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the given axis.
y=4−x^2,x=2, and y=4; about the y-axis