A solid has a circular base; cross sections perpendicular to the base are squares. What method should be used to find the volume of the solid?
Consider a solid whose base is the region in the first quadrant bounded by the curve y=√3−x and the line x=2, and whose cross sections through the solid perpendicular to the x-axis are squares.
a. Find an expression for the area A(x) of a cross section of the solid at a point x in [0, 2].
Let R be the region bounded by the curve y=√cos x and the x-axis on [0, π/2]. A solid of revolution is obtained by revolving R about the x-axis (see figures).
c. Write an integral for the volume of the solid.
Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the given axis.
y=4−x^2,x=2, and y=4; about the y-axis
Find the area of the surface generated when the given curve is revolved about the given axis.
y=x^3/2−x^1/2 / 3, for 1≤x≤2; about the x-axis
Explain the steps required to find the length of a curve x = g(y) between y=c and y=d.