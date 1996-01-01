Let R be the region bounded by the curve y=√cos x and the x-axis on [0, π/2]. A solid of revolution is obtained by revolving R about the x-axis (see figures).
c. Write an integral for the volume of the solid.
Let R be the region bounded by the curve y=cos^−1x and the x-axis on [0, 1]. A solid of revolution is obtained by revolving R about the y-axis (see figures).
b. Find an expression for the area A(y) of a cross section of the solid at a point y in [0,π/2].
Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the given axis.
y=4−x^2,x=2, and y=4; about the y-axis
Find the area of the surface generated when the given curve is revolved about the given axis.
y=x^3/2−x^1/2 / 3, for 1≤x≤2; about the x-axis
Equal integrals Without evaluating integrals, explain the following equalities. (Hint: Draw pictures.)
b. ∫²₀(25−(x²+1)²) dx = 2∫₁⁵ y√y−1 dy
Volumes without calculus Solve the following problems with and without calculus. A good picture helps.
b. A cube is inscribed in a right circular cone with a radius of 1 and a height of 3. What is the volume of the cube?
Different axes of revolution Suppose R is the region bounded by y=f(x) and y=g(x) on the interval [a, b], where f(x)≥g(x).
b. How is this formula changed if x0>b?