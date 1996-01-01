13–16. Displacement from velocity Consider an object moving along a line with the given velocity v. Assume time t is measured in seconds and velocities have units of m/s.
b. Find the displacement over the given interval.
v(t) = 50e^−2t on [0, 4]
b. Find the displacement over the given interval.
v(t) = 50e^−2t on [0, 4]
a. Determine when the motion is in the positive direction and when it is in the negative direction.
v(t) = 50e^−2t on [0, 4]
c. Find the distance traveled over the given interval.
v(t) = 4t³ - 24t²+20t on [0, 5]
c. Find the distance traveled over the given interval.
v(t) = 3t²−6t on [0, 3]
Distance traveled and displacement Suppose an object moves along a line with velocity (in ft/s) v(t)=6−2t, for 0≤t≤6, where t is measured in seconds.
c. Find the distance traveled by the object on the interval 0≤t≤6.
b. Find the displacement of the object on the interval 0≤t≤6.
Given the velocity function of an object moving along a line, explain how definite integrals can be used to find the displacement of the object.