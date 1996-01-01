13–16. Displacement from velocity Consider an object moving along a line with the given velocity v. Assume time t is measured in seconds and velocities have units of m/s.
c. Find the distance traveled over the given interval.
v(t) = 3t²−6t on [0, 3]
c. Find the distance traveled over the given interval.
v(t) = 3t²−6t on [0, 3]
b. Find the displacement over the given interval.
v(t) = 3t²−6t on [0, 3]
Distance traveled and displacement Suppose an object moves along a line with velocity (in ft/s) v(t)=6−2t, for 0≤t≤6, where t is measured in seconds.
c. Find the distance traveled by the object on the interval 0≤t≤6.
b. Find the displacement of the object on the interval 0≤t≤6.
An oscillator The acceleration of an object moving along a line is given by a(t) = 2 sin πt/4. The initial velocity and position are v(0)= −8/π and s(0)=0.
a. Find the velocity and position for t≥0.
Acceleration A drag racer accelerates at a(t)=88 ft/s². Assume v(0)=0, s(0)=0, and t is measured in seconds.
d. How long does it take the racer to travel 300 ft?
e. How far has the racer traveled when it reaches a speed of 178 ft/s?