13–16. Displacement from velocity Consider an object moving along a line with the given velocity v. Assume time t is measured in seconds and velocities have units of m/s.
b. Find the displacement over the given interval.
v(t) = 3t²−6t on [0, 3]
Distance traveled and displacement Suppose an object moves along a line with velocity (in ft/s) v(t)=6−2t, for 0≤t≤6, where t is measured in seconds.
c. Find the distance traveled by the object on the interval 0≤t≤6.
b. Find the displacement of the object on the interval 0≤t≤6.
b. Find the displacement of the object on the interval 0≤t≤6.
Given the velocity function of an object moving along a line, explain how definite integrals can be used to find the displacement of the object.
Acceleration A drag racer accelerates at a(t)=88 ft/s². Assume v(0)=0, s(0)=0, and t is measured in seconds.
d. How long does it take the racer to travel 300 ft?
e. How far has the racer traveled when it reaches a speed of 178 ft/s?
e. How far has the racer traveled when it reaches a speed of 178 ft/s?
Deceleration A car slows down with an acceleration of a(t) = −15 ft/s². Assume v(0)=60 ft/s,s(0)=0, and t is measured in seconds.
b. How far does the car travel in the time it takes to come to rest?