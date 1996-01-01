17–22. Position from velocity Consider an object moving along a line with the given velocity v and initial position.
a. Determine the position function, for t≥0, using the antiderivative method
v(t) = 9−t² on [0, 4]; s(0)=−2
v(t) = 9−t² on [0, 4]; s(0)=−2
v(t) = 6−2t on [0, 5]; s(0)=0
v(t) = −t³+3t²−2t on [0, 3]; s(0)=4
13–16. Displacement from velocity Consider an object moving along a line with the given velocity v. Assume time t is measured in seconds and velocities have units of m/s.
b. Find the displacement over the given interval.
v(t) = 50e^−2t on [0, 4]
c. Find the distance traveled over the given interval.
v(t) = 4t³ - 24t²+20t on [0, 5]
c. Find the distance traveled over the given interval.
v(t) = 3t²−6t on [0, 3]
b. Find the displacement over the given interval.
v(t) = 3t²−6t on [0, 3]