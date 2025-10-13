What is the polar equation of a circle of radius √(a²+b²) centered at (a, b)?
Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 41m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 58m
16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates
Polar Coordinates
3:45 minutes
Problem 12.R.35
Textbook Question
Polar conversion Write the equation r ² +r(2sinθ−6cosθ)=0 in Cartesian coordinates and identify the corresponding curve.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Intro to Polar Coordinates with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Textbook Question
3
views
Textbook Question
Express the polar equation r=f(θ) in parametric form in Cartesian coordinates, where θ is the parameter.
3
views
Textbook Question
Cartesian conversion Write the equation x=y ² in polar coordinates and state values of θ that produce the entire graph of the parabola.
3
views
Textbook Question
102–104. Spirals Graph the following spirals. Indicate the direction in which the spiral is generated as θ increases, where θ>0. Let a=1 and a=−1.
Spiral of Archimedes: r = aθ
3
views
Textbook Question
42–43. Intersection points Find the intersection points of the following curves.
r= √(cos3t) and r= √(sin3t)
2
views