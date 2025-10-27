Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Polar Coordinates and Parametric Curves Polar coordinates represent points using a radius r and angle θ, where r = f(θ) defines a curve. Understanding how to interpret and plot points given by r and θ is essential, especially when θ varies over an interval like [0, 2π]. This helps in analyzing the shape and properties of curves defined in polar form. Recommended video: 05:32 05:32 Intro to Polar Coordinates

Periodicity and Function Evaluation Periodicity refers to a function repeating its values at regular intervals. Showing that f(0) = f(2π) involves evaluating the function at these points and understanding the behavior of trigonometric functions like cosine, which are periodic with period 2π. This concept is key to proving equality and identifying points on the curve. Recommended video: 4:26 4:26 Evaluating Composed Functions