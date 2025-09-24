For what values of r does the sequence {rⁿ} converge? Diverge?
13–52. Limits of sequences
Find the limit of the following sequences or determine that the sequence diverges.
{bₙ}, where
bₙ = { n / (n + 1)if n ≤ 5000
ne⁻ⁿif n > 5000 }
Key Concepts
Limit of a Sequence
Piecewise-Defined Sequences
Exponential Decay and Its Limit
6–9. Determine whether the following sequences converge or diverge, and state whether they are monotonic or whether they oscillate. Give the limit when the sequence converges.
{1.00001ⁿ}
6–9. Determine whether the following sequences converge or diverge, and state whether they are monotonic or whether they oscillate. Give the limit when the sequence converges.
{(−0.7)ⁿ}
Explain why or why not
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
c.The convergent sequences {aₙ} and {bₙ} differ in their first 100 terms, but aₙ = bₙ for n > 100.
It follows that limₙ→∞aₙ = limₙ→∞bₙ.
Explain why or why not
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
a.The terms of the sequence {aₙ} increase in magnitude, so the limit of the sequence does not exist.