Approximate to four decimal places using the third-degree Maclaurin polynomial for .
Limits Evaluate the following limits using Taylor series.
lim ₓ→₀ (tan ⁻¹ x − x)/x³"
Taylor polynomials Find the nth-order Taylor polynomial for the following functions centered at the given point a.
ƒ(x) = cos⁻¹ x, n = 2, a = 1/2
Limits Evaluate the following limits using Taylor series.
lim ₓ→₀ (eˣ − e⁻ˣ)/x
Limits Evaluate the following limits using Taylor series.
lim ₓ→₁ (x 1)/(ln x)