Problem 2.6.55 Textbook Question Textbook Question Evaluate each limit.

lim ⁡ x → π 2 sin ⁡ ( x ) − 1 sin ⁡ ( x ) − 1 {\displaystyle\lim_{x\to\frac{\pi}{2}}{\frac{\sin\left(x\right)-1}{\sqrt{\sin\left(x\right)}-1}}}

Verified Solution

