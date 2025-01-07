Table of contents
1. Limits and Continuity
Finding Limits Algebraically
Problem 2.3.61
Find the following limits or state that they do not exist. Assume a, b, c, and k are fixed real numbers.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Limits
Limits are fundamental in calculus, representing the value that a function approaches as the input approaches a certain point. In this question, we are tasked with finding the limit of a function as x approaches 0. Understanding how to evaluate limits, especially when direct substitution leads to indeterminate forms, is crucial for solving the problem.
Trigonometric Functions
Trigonometric functions, such as cosine, are periodic functions that relate angles to ratios of sides in right triangles. In this limit problem, the behavior of the cosine function as x approaches 0 is essential, particularly since the limit involves expressions like 1 - cos(x). Familiarity with the properties and values of trigonometric functions at specific angles aids in simplifying the limit.
Indeterminate Forms
Indeterminate forms occur when direct substitution in a limit leads to expressions like 0/0 or ∞/∞, which do not provide clear information about the limit's value. In this case, substituting x = 0 into the given limit results in the form 0/0. Recognizing and resolving indeterminate forms, often through techniques like L'Hôpital's Rule or algebraic manipulation, is essential for finding the correct limit.
