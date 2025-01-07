Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Limits Limits are fundamental in calculus, representing the value that a function approaches as the input approaches a certain point. In this question, we are tasked with finding the limit of a function as x approaches 0. Understanding how to evaluate limits, especially when direct substitution leads to indeterminate forms, is crucial for solving the problem. Recommended video: 05:50 05:50 One-Sided Limits

Trigonometric Functions Trigonometric functions, such as cosine, are periodic functions that relate angles to ratios of sides in right triangles. In this limit problem, the behavior of the cosine function as x approaches 0 is essential, particularly since the limit involves expressions like 1 - cos(x). Familiarity with the properties and values of trigonometric functions at specific angles aids in simplifying the limit. Recommended video: 6:04 6:04 Introduction to Trigonometric Functions