Problem 2.6.51 Textbook Question Textbook Question Evaluate each limit.

lim ⁡ x → π cos ⁡ 2 ( x ) + 3 cos ⁡ ( x ) + 2 cos ⁡ ( x ) + 1 {\displaystyle\lim_{x\to\pi}\frac{\cos^2\left(x\right)+3\cos\left(x\right)+2}{\cos^{}\left(x\right)+1}}

