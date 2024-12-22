1:06 minutes 1:06 minutes Problem 2.3.59 Textbook Question Textbook Question Find the following limits or state that they do not exist. Assume a, b, c, and k are fixed real numbers.

lim ⁡ x → ∞ x cos ⁡ ( x ) {\displaystyle\lim_{x\to\infty}{x\cos\left(x\right)}}

