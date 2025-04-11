Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
0. Functions
Graphs of Trigonometric Functions
8:30 minutes
Problem 1.4.26
Textbook Question
Finding a Viewing Window
In Exercises 5–30, find an appropriate graphing software viewing window for the given function and use it to display that function’s graph. The window should give a picture of the overall behavior of the function. There is more than one choice, but incorrect choices can miss important aspects of the function.
y = 3 cos 60x
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the function type: The given function is a trigonometric function, specifically a cosine function, y = 3 cos(60x). The amplitude is 3, and the frequency is 60.
Determine the period of the function: The period of a cosine function is given by the formula \( \frac{2\pi}{b} \), where \( b \) is the coefficient of \( x \). Here, \( b = 60 \), so the period is \( \frac{2\pi}{60} = \frac{\pi}{30} \).
Set the x-axis viewing window: To capture at least one full period of the function, set the x-axis range to include at least \( 0 \) to \( \frac{\pi}{30} \). A good choice might be slightly wider, such as \( -\frac{\pi}{30} \) to \( \frac{2\pi}{30} \), to see the behavior before and after one period.
Set the y-axis viewing window: The amplitude of the function is 3, so the y-values will range from -3 to 3. Set the y-axis range slightly wider, such as -4 to 4, to ensure the peaks and troughs are clearly visible.
Use graphing software: Input the function y = 3 cos(60x) into graphing software with the determined viewing window. Adjust the window if necessary to ensure the graph displays the overall behavior of the function, including its periodic nature and amplitude.
Video duration:8m
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Periodicity of Trigonometric Functions
Trigonometric functions like cosine are periodic, meaning they repeat their values in regular intervals. The period of a function y = cos(bx) is given by 2π/b. For y = 3 cos 60x, the period is 2π/60, which simplifies to π/30. Understanding the period helps in setting the viewing window to capture the function's repeating pattern.
Recommended video:
Amplitude of Trigonometric Functions
The amplitude of a trigonometric function determines the height of its peaks and troughs. In the function y = 3 cos 60x, the amplitude is 3, indicating that the graph oscillates between -3 and 3. This information is crucial for setting the vertical limits of the viewing window to ensure the entire range of the function is visible.
Recommended video:
Graphing Software Viewing Window
Choosing an appropriate viewing window in graphing software involves setting the x and y-axis limits to effectively display the function's behavior. For y = 3 cos 60x, the x-axis should cover multiple periods to show the function's periodic nature, while the y-axis should accommodate the amplitude. A well-chosen window reveals key features like symmetry and oscillation.
Recommended video:
13:49
Example 4: Norman Window
