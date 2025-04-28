Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cotangent Function The cotangent function, denoted as cot(x), is the reciprocal of the tangent function. It is defined as cot(x) = cos(x)/sin(x). The graph of the cotangent function has vertical asymptotes where the sine function is zero, leading to periodic behavior with a period of π. Understanding its properties is essential for accurately graphing functions that involve cotangent. Recommended video: 5:37 5:37 Introduction to Cotangent Graph

Transformations of Functions Transformations of functions involve shifting, stretching, or compressing the graph of a function. In the function f(x) = 3 cot(x/2) + 1, the '3' vertically stretches the graph by a factor of 3, while '+1' shifts the graph upward by 1 unit. The 'x/2' inside the cotangent function indicates a horizontal stretch, doubling the period of the function to 2π. Recognizing these transformations is crucial for accurately graphing the function. Recommended video: 5:25 5:25 Intro to Transformations