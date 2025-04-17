Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Graphing Functions Graphing functions involves plotting points on a coordinate system to visualize the relationship between the input (x-values) and output (y-values) of a function. Understanding how to graph functions, particularly trigonometric ones like tangent, is essential for identifying their behavior, such as periodicity, asymptotes, and intercepts. Recommended video: 5:53 5:53 Graph of Sine and Cosine Function

Periodicity of Functions Periodicity refers to the repeating nature of certain functions, where the function values repeat at regular intervals. For the tangent function, the period is π, meaning it repeats every π units. Recognizing the period is crucial for accurately graphing multiple cycles of the function, as specified in the question. Recommended video: 6:22 6:22 Graphs of Secant and Cosecant Functions