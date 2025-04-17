Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
0. Functions
Graphs of Trigonometric Functions
6:08 minutes
Problem 1.4.33
Textbook Question
Use graphing software to graph the functions specified in Exercises 31–36.
Select a viewing window that reveals the key features of the function.
Graph four periods of the function f (x) = −tan 2x.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the function f(x) = -tan(2x). The tangent function is periodic, and its key features include vertical asymptotes, zeros, and the general shape of the curve. The negative sign flips the graph vertically, and the factor 2 inside the argument compresses the period of the tangent function.
Step 2: Determine the period of the function. The standard period of tan(x) is π, but the factor 2 inside the argument modifies the period. The new period is calculated as π divided by the coefficient of x inside the tangent function, which is 2. Therefore, the period of f(x) = -tan(2x) is π/2.
Step 3: Identify the key features of the function within one period. These include vertical asymptotes at x = -π/4 and x = π/4 (where the tangent function is undefined), zeros at x = 0, and the general shape of the curve flipping due to the negative sign.
Step 4: Set up a viewing window that displays four periods of the function. Since the period is π/2, four periods span a total width of 2π. Choose a viewing window for x from -π to π to capture four periods. For the y-axis, select a range that accommodates the steep slopes near the asymptotes, such as y from -10 to 10.
Step 5: Use graphing software to plot the function f(x) = -tan(2x) within the chosen viewing window. Ensure the graph displays the vertical asymptotes, zeros, and the flipped shape of the tangent function clearly. Adjust the resolution or zoom if necessary to enhance visibility of the key features.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:6m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Graphing Functions
Graphing functions involves plotting points on a coordinate system to visualize the relationship between the input (x-values) and output (y-values) of a function. Understanding how to graph functions, particularly trigonometric ones like tangent, is essential for identifying their behavior, such as periodicity, asymptotes, and intercepts.
Recommended video:
5:53
Graph of Sine and Cosine Function
Periodicity of Functions
Periodicity refers to the repeating nature of certain functions, where the function values repeat at regular intervals. For the tangent function, the period is π, meaning it repeats every π units. Recognizing the period is crucial for accurately graphing multiple cycles of the function, as specified in the question.
Recommended video:
6:22
Graphs of Secant and Cosecant Functions
Viewing Windows in Graphing
A viewing window in graphing software defines the range of x and y values displayed on the graph. Selecting an appropriate viewing window is important to capture all key features of the function, such as peaks, troughs, and asymptotes, especially when graphing functions with periodic behavior like f(x) = -tan(2x).
Recommended video:
13:49
Example 4: Norman Window
Watch next
Master Graph of Sine and Cosine Function with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice