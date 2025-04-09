Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Normal Line to a Curve A normal line to a curve at a given point is perpendicular to the tangent line at that point. To find the equation of the normal line, first determine the slope of the tangent line using derivatives, then use the negative reciprocal of this slope for the normal line. This concept is crucial for understanding how the normal line interacts with the curve. Recommended video: 05:13 05:13 Slopes of Tangent Lines

Implicit Differentiation Implicit differentiation is used when dealing with equations where y is not isolated. It involves differentiating both sides of the equation with respect to x, treating y as a function of x. This technique is essential for finding the derivative of the given curve x² + 2xy – 3y² = 0, which helps in determining the slope of the tangent line at a specific point. Recommended video: 05:14 05:14 Finding The Implicit Derivative