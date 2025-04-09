Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
4. Applications of Derivatives
Implicit Differentiation
Problem 3.7.47
Textbook Question
Theory and Examples
Intersecting normal line The line that is normal to the curve x² + 2xy – 3y² = 0 at (1,1) intersects the curve at what other point?
Verified step by step guidance
1
First, find the derivative of the given implicit function \(x^2 + 2xy - 3y^2 = 0\) with respect to \(x\) using implicit differentiation. This will help us find the slope of the tangent line at any point \((x, y)\) on the curve.
Differentiate each term: \(\frac{d}{dx}(x^2) = 2x\), \(\frac{d}{dx}(2xy) = 2y + 2x\frac{dy}{dx}\), and \(\frac{d}{dx}(-3y^2) = -6y\frac{dy}{dx}\). Set the derivative equal to zero: \(2x + 2y + 2x\frac{dy}{dx} - 6y\frac{dy}{dx} = 0\).
Solve for \(\frac{dy}{dx}\) to find the slope of the tangent line: \(\frac{dy}{dx} = \frac{2x + 2y}{6y - 2x}\). Evaluate this derivative at the point \((1, 1)\) to find the slope of the tangent line at that point.
The slope of the normal line is the negative reciprocal of the tangent slope. Calculate this slope and use the point-slope form of a line equation \(y - y_1 = m(x - x_1)\) to find the equation of the normal line at \((1, 1)\).
Substitute the equation of the normal line into the original curve equation \(x^2 + 2xy - 3y^2 = 0\) to find the other point of intersection. Solve the resulting system of equations to find the coordinates of the other intersection point.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Normal Line to a Curve
A normal line to a curve at a given point is perpendicular to the tangent line at that point. To find the equation of the normal line, first determine the slope of the tangent line using derivatives, then use the negative reciprocal of this slope for the normal line. This concept is crucial for understanding how the normal line interacts with the curve.
Implicit Differentiation
Implicit differentiation is used when dealing with equations where y is not isolated. It involves differentiating both sides of the equation with respect to x, treating y as a function of x. This technique is essential for finding the derivative of the given curve x² + 2xy – 3y² = 0, which helps in determining the slope of the tangent line at a specific point.
Intersection of Curves
Finding the intersection of curves involves solving the equations of the curves simultaneously. After determining the equation of the normal line, substitute it back into the original curve equation to find other points of intersection. This concept is key to identifying where the normal line intersects the curve again, beyond the initial point of tangency.
