Implicit Differentiation Implicit differentiation is a technique used to find the derivative of a function when it is not explicitly solved for one variable in terms of another. In the equation x³ + y² = sin²y, both x and y are mixed together, requiring implicit differentiation to find dy/dx by differentiating both sides with respect to x, treating y as a function of x.

Inverse Function Theorem The inverse function theorem provides a relationship between the derivatives of inverse functions. If dy/dx is the derivative of y with respect to x, then dx/dy is the reciprocal of dy/dx, assuming both derivatives exist and are non-zero. This theorem helps understand how dy/dx and dx/dy are related, as they are inverses of each other.