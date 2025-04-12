Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
4. Applications of Derivatives
Implicit Differentiation
6:38 minutes
Problem 3.7.54
Textbook Question
In Exercises 53 and 54, find both dy/dx (treating y as a differentiable function of x) and dx/dy (treating x as a differentiable function of y). How do dy/dx and dx/dy seem to be related?
54. x³ + y² = sin²y
Verified step by step guidance
1
Start by differentiating the given equation \(x^3 + y^2 = \sin^2(y)\) with respect to \(x\). Remember to apply implicit differentiation since \(y\) is a function of \(x\).
Differentiate \(x^3\) with respect to \(x\) to get \(3x^2\).
Differentiate \(y^2\) with respect to \(x\) using the chain rule: \(2y \cdot \frac{dy}{dx}\).
Differentiate \(\sin^2(y)\) with respect to \(x\) using the chain rule: \(2\sin(y)\cos(y) \cdot \frac{dy}{dx}\).
Set up the equation from the derivatives: \(3x^2 + 2y \cdot \frac{dy}{dx} = 2\sin(y)\cos(y) \cdot \frac{dy}{dx}\). Solve for \(\frac{dy}{dx}\) and then find \(\frac{dx}{dy}\) by taking the reciprocal of \(\frac{dy}{dx}\).
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Implicit Differentiation
Implicit differentiation is a technique used to find the derivative of a function when it is not explicitly solved for one variable in terms of another. In the equation x³ + y² = sin²y, both x and y are mixed together, requiring implicit differentiation to find dy/dx by differentiating both sides with respect to x, treating y as a function of x.
Recommended video:
05:14
Finding The Implicit Derivative
Inverse Function Theorem
The inverse function theorem provides a relationship between the derivatives of inverse functions. If dy/dx is the derivative of y with respect to x, then dx/dy is the reciprocal of dy/dx, assuming both derivatives exist and are non-zero. This theorem helps understand how dy/dx and dx/dy are related, as they are inverses of each other.
Recommended video:
06:11
Fundamental Theorem of Calculus Part 1
Chain Rule
The chain rule is essential for differentiating composite functions. When finding dy/dx or dx/dy, the chain rule allows us to differentiate expressions involving y as a function of x or x as a function of y. For example, differentiating sin²y with respect to x involves using the chain rule to account for y being a function of x.
Recommended video:
05:02
Intro to the Chain Rule
