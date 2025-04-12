Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
4. Applications of Derivatives
Implicit Differentiation
7:49 minutes
Problem 3.7.53
Textbook Question
In Exercises 53 and 54, find both dy/dx (treating y as a differentiable function of x) and dx/dy (treating x as a differentiable function of y). How do dy/dx and dx/dy seem to be related?
53. xy³ + x²y = 6
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Start by differentiating the equation xy³ + x²y = 6 with respect to x. Use implicit differentiation, treating y as a function of x. Apply the product rule to differentiate terms like xy³ and x²y.
Step 2: For the term xy³, apply the product rule: differentiate x to get 1, multiply by y³, then differentiate y³ with respect to x, which gives 3y²(dy/dx), and multiply by x. Combine these results to get the derivative of xy³.
Step 3: For the term x²y, again use the product rule: differentiate x² to get 2x, multiply by y, then differentiate y with respect to x, which gives (dy/dx), and multiply by x². Combine these results to get the derivative of x²y.
Step 4: Set the derivative of the left side equal to the derivative of the right side, which is 0, since the derivative of a constant is 0. Solve for dy/dx by isolating it on one side of the equation.
Step 5: To find dx/dy, differentiate the original equation with respect to y, treating x as a function of y. Use implicit differentiation and the product rule similarly as before. Solve for dx/dy and observe the relationship between dy/dx and dx/dy, noting that they are reciprocals of each other.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Implicit Differentiation
Implicit differentiation is a technique used to find the derivative of a function when it is not explicitly solved for one variable in terms of another. In the equation xy³ + x²y = 6, both x and y are mixed together, so we differentiate both sides with respect to x, treating y as a function of x, and apply the chain rule where necessary.
Recommended video:
05:14
Finding The Implicit Derivative
Chain Rule
The chain rule is a fundamental principle in calculus used to differentiate composite functions. When applying implicit differentiation, the chain rule helps differentiate terms involving y by multiplying the derivative of y with respect to x (dy/dx). For example, when differentiating y³ with respect to x, we get 3y²(dy/dx).
Recommended video:
05:02
Intro to the Chain Rule
Reciprocal Relationship of Derivatives
The derivatives dy/dx and dx/dy are reciprocals of each other, assuming both exist and are non-zero. This means that if you find dy/dx, you can find dx/dy by taking the reciprocal, and vice versa. This relationship is crucial for understanding how changes in one variable affect the other in implicit functions.
Recommended video:
05:44
Derivatives
