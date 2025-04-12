Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Implicit Differentiation Implicit differentiation is a technique used to find the derivative of a function when it is not explicitly solved for one variable in terms of another. In the equation xy³ + x²y = 6, both x and y are mixed together, so we differentiate both sides with respect to x, treating y as a function of x, and apply the chain rule where necessary. Recommended video: 05:14 05:14 Finding The Implicit Derivative

Chain Rule The chain rule is a fundamental principle in calculus used to differentiate composite functions. When applying implicit differentiation, the chain rule helps differentiate terms involving y by multiplying the derivative of y with respect to x (dy/dx). For example, when differentiating y³ with respect to x, we get 3y²(dy/dx). Recommended video: 05:02 05:02 Intro to the Chain Rule