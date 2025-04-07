Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
4. Applications of Derivatives
Implicit Differentiation
6:27 minutes
Problem 3.7.62b
Textbook Question
Computer Explorations
Use a CAS to perform the following steps in Exercises 55–62.
b. Using implicit differentiation, find a formula for the derivative dy/dx and evaluate it at the given point P.
x√(1 + 2y) + y = x², P(1,0)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Start by differentiating both sides of the equation with respect to x. The equation is x√(1 + 2y) + y = x².
Apply the product rule to the term x√(1 + 2y). The product rule states that d(uv)/dx = u'v + uv', where u = x and v = √(1 + 2y).
Differentiate u = x to get u' = 1. For v = √(1 + 2y), use the chain rule: v' = (1/2)(1 + 2y)^(-1/2) * (2(dy/dx)).
Combine the derivatives using the product rule: d(x√(1 + 2y))/dx = 1 * √(1 + 2y) + x * (1/2)(1 + 2y)^(-1/2) * 2(dy/dx).
Differentiate the remaining terms: dy/dx for y and 2x for x². Set the derivatives equal: √(1 + 2y) + x(1 + 2y)^(-1/2)(dy/dx) + dy/dx = 2x. Solve for dy/dx and evaluate at P(1,0).
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:6m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Implicit Differentiation
Implicit differentiation is a technique used to find the derivative of a function when it is not explicitly solved for one variable in terms of another. It involves differentiating both sides of an equation with respect to a variable, typically x, while treating other variables as implicit functions of x. This method is essential when dealing with equations like x√(1 + 2y) + y = x², where y is not isolated.
Recommended video:
05:14
Finding The Implicit Derivative
Chain Rule
The chain rule is a fundamental principle in calculus used to differentiate composite functions. It states that the derivative of a composite function is the derivative of the outer function evaluated at the inner function, multiplied by the derivative of the inner function. In implicit differentiation, the chain rule is crucial when differentiating terms involving y, as y is considered a function of x.
Recommended video:
05:02
Intro to the Chain Rule
Evaluating Derivatives at a Point
Once the derivative dy/dx is found using implicit differentiation, it can be evaluated at a specific point to find the slope of the tangent line at that point. This involves substituting the coordinates of the given point, such as P(1,0), into the derivative formula. This step is important for understanding the behavior of the function at specific locations on its graph.
Recommended video:
04:50
Critical Points
Watch next
Master Finding The Implicit Derivative with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice