l'Hôpital's Rule

l'Hôpital's Rule is a method used to evaluate limits that result in indeterminate forms, such as 0/0 or ∞/∞. The rule states that if the limit of f(x)/g(x) leads to an indeterminate form, the limit can be found by taking the derivative of the numerator and the derivative of the denominator separately, and then re-evaluating the limit. This technique simplifies the process of finding limits in complex scenarios.