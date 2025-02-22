Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.
lim_x→2 (x² - 2x / (x² - 6x + 8)
Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.
lim_x→2 (x² - 2x / (x² - 6x + 8)
Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.
lim_x→ -1 (x⁴ + x³ + 2x + 2) / (x + 1)
Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.
lim_x→ 1 (x² + 2x) / (x +3)
Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.
lim_x→ 0 (eˣ - 1) / (2x + 5)
Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.
lim_x→ 0 (eˣ - 1) / (x² + 3x)
Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.
lim_x→∞ (3x⁴ - x²) / (6x⁴ + 12)
Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.
lim_x→ ∞ (4x³ - 2x² + 6) / (πx³ + 4)