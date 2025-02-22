l'Hôpital's Rule

l'Hôpital's Rule is a method used to evaluate limits that result in indeterminate forms like 0/0 or ∞/∞. The rule states that if the limit of f(x)/g(x) yields an indeterminate form, the limit can be found by taking the derivative of the numerator and the derivative of the denominator separately. This technique simplifies the evaluation of complex limits, making it particularly useful in this problem.