At what points are the functions in Exercises 13–30 continuous?

At what points are the functions in Exercises 13–30 continuous? g(x) = { (x² − x – 6)/(x – 3), x ≠ 3 5, x = 3

At what points are the functions in Exercises 13–30 continuous? g(x) = { (x² − x – 6)/(x – 3), x ≠ 3 5, x = 3

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above