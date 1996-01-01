Volume of a sphere Let R be the region bounded by the upper half of the circle x²+y² = r² and the x-axis. A sphere of radius r is obtained by revolving R about the x-axis.
b. Repeat part (a) using the disk method.
Volume of a sphere Let R be the region bounded by the upper half of the circle x²+y² = r² and the x-axis. A sphere of radius r is obtained by revolving R about the x-axis.
b. Repeat part (a) using the disk method.
Surface area and volume Let f(x) = 1/3 x³ and let R be the region bounded by the graph of f and the x-axis on the interval [0, 2].
b. Find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the y-axis.
A torus (doughnut) A torus is formed when a circle of radius 2 centered at (3, 0) is revolved about the y-axis.
a. Use the shell method to write an integral for the volume of the torus.
A torus (doughnut) A torus is formed when a circle of radius 2 centered at (3, 0) is revolved about the y-axis.
b. Use the washer method to write an integral for the volume of the torus.
Surface area of a cone Find the surface area of a cone (excluding the base) with radius 4 and height 8 using integration and a surface area integral.
21–30. {Use of Tech} Arc length by calculator
a. Write and simplify the integral that gives the arc length of the following curves on the given interval.
y = 1/x, for 1 ≤ x ≤ 10
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
Arc length may be negative if f(x) < 0 on part of the interval in question.