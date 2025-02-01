Product and Quotient Rules

The product rule and quotient rule are fundamental rules in calculus for differentiating products and quotients of functions, respectively. The product rule states that the derivative of a product of two functions is the first function times the derivative of the second plus the second function times the derivative of the first. The quotient rule, on the other hand, provides a formula for differentiating a quotient, ensuring that the derivative accounts for both the numerator and denominator.