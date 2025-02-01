49–55. Derivatives of tower functions (or g^h) Find the derivative of each function and evaluate the derivative at the given value of a.
f (x) = (4 sin x+2)^cos x; a = π
75–86. Logarithmic differentiation Use logarithmic differentiation to evaluate f'(x).
f(x) = x^10x
f(x) = (x+1)¹⁰ / (2x-4)⁸
f(x) = tan¹⁰x / (5x+3)⁶
f(x) = (x+1)^3/2(x-4)^5/2 / (5x+3)^2/3
f(x) = x⁸cos³ x / √x-1