Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
d. Every partial sum Sₙ of the series ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / k² underestimates the exact value of ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / k².
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
c. Suppose f is a continuous, positive, decreasing function, for x ≥ 1, and aₖ = f(k), for k = 1, 2, 3, …. If ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) aₖ converges to L, then ∫ (1 to ∞) f(x) dx converges to L.
67–70. Formulas for sequences of partial sums Consider the following infinite series.
a.Find the first four partial sums S₁, S₂, S₃, S₄ of the series.
∑⁽∞⁾ₖ₌₁2⁄[(2k − 1)(2k + 1)]
b.Find a formula for the nth partial sum Sₙ of the infinite series. Use this formula to find the next four partial sums S₅, S₆, S₇, S₈ of the infinite series.
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
c.If the terms of the sequence {aₙ} are positive and increasing, then the sequence of partial sums for the series∑⁽∞⁾ₖ₌₁aₖ diverges.
45–63. Absolute and conditional convergence Determine whether the following series converge absolutely, converge conditionally, or diverge.
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) (−1)ᵏ · tan⁻¹(k) / k³
41–44. {Use of Tech} Remainders and estimates Consider the following convergent series.
b. Find how many terms are needed to ensure that the remainder is less than 10⁻³.
41. ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / k⁶