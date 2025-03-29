Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
2. Intro to Derivatives
Tangent Lines and Derivatives
2:17 minutes
Problem 3.1.24ab
Textbook Question
Interpreting Derivative Values
Effectiveness of a drug On a scale from 0 to 1, the effectiveness E of a pain-killing drug t hours after entering the bloodstream is displayed in the accompanying figure.
a. At what times does the effectiveness appear to be increasing? What is true about the derivative at those times?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Derivative and Increasing Function
The derivative of a function at a point gives the slope of the tangent line at that point. If the derivative is positive over an interval, the function is increasing on that interval. In the context of the drug's effectiveness, the derivative E'(t) is positive when the effectiveness is increasing, which can be observed from the graph where the slope is upward.
Critical Points and Maximum Effectiveness
Critical points occur where the derivative is zero or undefined, often indicating potential maxima or minima. In the graph, the effectiveness reaches a maximum when the derivative changes from positive to negative, which is around t = 3 hours. This is where the drug's effectiveness is at its peak before it starts to decrease.
Interpreting Graphs in Calculus
Understanding how to interpret graphs is crucial in calculus. The graph of E(t) shows the effectiveness of the drug over time. By analyzing the slope of the graph, one can determine intervals of increase or decrease. The graph indicates that the effectiveness increases from t = 0 to t = 3 and decreases thereafter, which aligns with the derivative's behavior.
